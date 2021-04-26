Washington Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE SO opened at $65.33 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

