Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $50.16. Approximately 25,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,602,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
