Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.60. 23,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,432,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

