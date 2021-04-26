Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.60. 23,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,432,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.99 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
