Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $37.56

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.56, but opened at $38.83. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

