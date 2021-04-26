Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.34

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.34 and last traded at C$20.34, with a volume of 35152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.64.

ADN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$338.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

