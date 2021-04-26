The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

