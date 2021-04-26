Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

