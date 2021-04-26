Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $575.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

