John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $621.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

