Iconic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $6,699.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICNQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.