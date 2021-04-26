Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. 21,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

