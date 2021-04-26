Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $73.57 Average PT from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $68.71. 3,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

