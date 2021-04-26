Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aramark (ARMK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK):

4/21/2021 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

4/19/2021 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

4/13/2021 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2021 – Aramark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.73. 23,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,705. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

