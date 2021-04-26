Parthenon LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parthenon LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

