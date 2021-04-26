Patten Group Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 148,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

