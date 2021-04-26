Parthenon LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. 115,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.