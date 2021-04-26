Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

AXP traded up $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 208,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

