Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $354.65 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $354.65 million and $52.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.85 or 0.00744878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00094425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.74 or 0.07362262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

