TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 144.6% higher against the US dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $32,296.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.85 or 0.00744878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00094425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.74 or 0.07362262 BTC.

TENA Coin Profile

TENA (TENA) is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars.

