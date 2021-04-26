Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Down 3.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.52 and last traded at $106.58. 2,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 67,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

