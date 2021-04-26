Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.22. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regional Management by 65.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,396. The company has a market cap of $430.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

