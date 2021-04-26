Qtum Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $999.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $13.55 or 0.00025053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 371.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,350,568 coins and its circulating supply is 98,316,765 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

