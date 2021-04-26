National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on L. CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.43.

L stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,697. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$75.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

