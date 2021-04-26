KCG Boosts Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $7.75

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target raised by KCG from $6.75 to $7.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. KCG’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.06% from the company’s current price.

KHTRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KHTRF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,215. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.