Opium Market Capitalization Tops $31.97 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $7.68 or 0.00014206 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $73.20 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00283749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.01 or 0.01007732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00722726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,329.75 or 1.00456148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

