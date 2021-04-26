CIBC Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM traded up C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.74. 137,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.32. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.