Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.64. Navigator shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $593.15 million, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.