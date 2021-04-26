BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$136.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Analysts

BRP (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a C$136.00 price target by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.44.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$3.08 on Monday, hitting C$117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,370. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53. BRP has a 1 year low of C$30.85 and a 1 year high of C$117.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.8400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

