BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.75

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$117.75 and last traded at C$117.22, with a volume of 100952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell set a C$136.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.44.

Get BRP alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.8400007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.