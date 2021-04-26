Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a C$23.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.
Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.98. 241,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,046. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
