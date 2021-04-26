DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.30 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 9,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,834,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $3,309,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

