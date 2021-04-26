Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $266.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,513. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.