Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.