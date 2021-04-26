Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.74. 27,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

