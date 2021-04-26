Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $47.43

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 4,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,756. KB Home has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,033 shares of company stock worth $13,252,667. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in KB Home by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.