Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post earnings of $4.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $4.35. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $15.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.28. 2,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.95 and its 200-day moving average is $405.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.68 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

