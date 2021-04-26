Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) recently:

4/23/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/22/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

4/21/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/22/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GLPI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.15. 20,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,274. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

