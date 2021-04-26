Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $52.57

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $25,783,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,688. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.