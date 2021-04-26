Portion (PRT) Tops One Day Volume of $156,507.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $156,507.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00739891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.85 or 0.07454087 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

