Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

