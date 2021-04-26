Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $29,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.