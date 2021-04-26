Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

