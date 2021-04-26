iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,997,265. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

