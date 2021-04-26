Welch Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 215,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,897. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.