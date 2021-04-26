Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Adyen stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,790. Adyen has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

