Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $28.39

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $228,033.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,029 shares of company stock worth $12,852,646 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

GPS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $33.57. 184,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,451. The Gap has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

