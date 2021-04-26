Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 4.1%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.62. 5,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,512,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several research firms have commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

