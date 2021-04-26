Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 4.1%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.62. 5,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,512,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
Several research firms have commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.
