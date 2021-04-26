Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Up 8.2%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 3,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACK shares. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

