Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $111.34

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.34, but opened at $106.08. Dorman Products shares last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

