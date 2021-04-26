Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $111.34

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.34, but opened at $106.08. Dorman Products shares last traded at $103.59, with a volume of 274 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.
In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
