Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $18.28. Compass shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 4,487 shares.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

